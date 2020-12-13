Rugby
Jerry Tuwai is world 7s player of the decade
December 8, 2020 9:34 am
National 7s rep Jerry Tuwai has achieved another milestone. [File Photo]
The Olympic gold medalist Tuwai was this morning named as World Rugby Sevens Men’s Player of the Decade.
Fiji Rugby says thanked fans world-wide who voted for Tuwai and helped him beat some of the famous names of 7s rugby.
Tuwai was voted as the best ahead of Samisoni Viriviri, Mikaele Pesamino of Samoa, Fiji born New Zealand 7s legend Tomasi Cama and Tim Mickelson, Springboks 7s playmaker Cecil Afrika, Werner Kok, Seabelo Senatla, and USA speedster Perry Baker.
Impossible to catch and with skills from another planet.
Beating some incredible nominees to the title, @fijirugby magician Jerry Tuwai is your World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Decade in association with @HSBC_Sport #WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/HrqtRGRdi4
— World Rugby (@WorldRugby) December 7, 2020