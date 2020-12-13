Jerry Tuwai is world 7s player of the decade

National 7s rep Jerry Tuwai has achieved another milestone.

The Olympic gold medalist Tuwai was this morning named as World Rugby Sevens Men’s Player of the Decade.

Fiji Rugby says thanked fans world-wide who voted for Tuwai and helped him beat some of the famous names of 7s rugby.

Tuwai was voted as the best ahead of Samisoni Viriviri, Mikaele Pesamino of Samoa, Fiji born New Zealand 7s legend Tomasi Cama and Tim Mickelson, Springboks 7s playmaker Cecil Afrika, Werner Kok, Seabelo Senatla, and USA speedster Perry Baker.