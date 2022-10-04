Jasper expecting a stronger Natabua outfit

Jasper Williams High School is wary of what Natabua High School will bring when they clash in the final of the Weet-bix Raluve trophy.

The two western schools will clash in the final with the winner to go down in history as the champion of the inaugural Raluve trophy.

Manager Timaima Nalivanakalou says the last time they met, Jasper came out the better team but they are expecting a different Natabua outfit this time around.

“We know that going into the national level is different so we will just prepare the girls for the final.”

Nalivanakalou says the message stays the same and that is for the players to give their best and have fun on the field.

Jasper takes on Natabua on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.