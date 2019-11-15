Jarryd Hayne's alleged rape victim had 'puncture wounds', her mum tells court

The mother of a woman allegedly raped by former NRL star Jarryd Hayne says her daughter showed her photographs of blood in her bedroom and injuries to her genitalia which looked like “three nasty puncture wounds”.

The mother told a Newcastle District Court jury on the fourth day of Hayne’s rape trial, her daughter had informed her of Hayne’s intention to have sex with her.

She said, her daughter said no several times but Hayne was persistent and overbearing.

Article continues after advertisement

Hayne, who had been celebrating rugby league player Wes Naiqama’s bucks’ weekend in Newcastle, had paid a taxi driver $550 to take him to Sydney before asking her to stop at the woman’s house.

The Crown prosecutor told the jury Hayne attacked the woman in her bedroom after she invited him to her house on the outskirts of Newcastle on September 30, 2018 – the night of the NRL grand final.

They had never met but had been in contact on social media after the woman sent Hayne an Instagram message saying he was gorgeous.

Hayne has pleaded not guilty to two charges of aggravated sexual assault inflicting actual bodily harm.

The trial continues.

[Source: tvnz]