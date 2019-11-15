Japan ends Fiji Warriors winning streak

Junior Japan has ended Fiji Warriors four year winning streak beating them 21-12 at full time at the World Rugby Pacific Challenge this afternoon.

The Japanese side proved too strong for the Fijians holding the fort at 14-7 at half time.

Fiji made a strong start with a try by Centre Epeli Momo in the first five minutes with a successful conversion by Simione Kuruvoli which gave them a 7-0 lead.

Fiji infringed the offside mark at 40 metres and Japan’s open side winger Yuchiro Wada made a successful kick leaving Japan trailing behind 7-3.

Japan made a comeback with their first try by Rintaro Maruyama in the 20th minute.

The Warriors made another foul five minutes later giving away a penalty and Japan extended its lead by 11-7.

Joseva Nasaroa received a yellow card for a dangerous tackle.

Japan extended its lead with another penalty kick, and led 14-7 at half time.

Skipper Tuidraki Samusamuvodre made the first try of the second spell and the unsuccessful conversion left the host side 12-14 behind Japan.

Japan made another try 20 minutes before the final whistle blew with a try by Takeshi Sasaki and a successful conversion from Wada 21-12 at full time.