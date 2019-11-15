Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Japan ends Fiji Warriors winning streak

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 14, 2020 6:36 pm
Japan has ended Fiji’s four year winning streak beating them 21-12 at full time at the World Rugby Pacific Challenge today.

Junior Japan has ended Fiji Warriors four year winning streak beating them 21-12 at full time at the World Rugby Pacific Challenge this afternoon.

The Japanese side proved too strong for the Fijians holding the fort at 14-7 at half time.

Fiji made a strong start  with a try by Centre Epeli Momo  in the first five minutes with a successful conversion by Simione Kuruvoli which gave them a 7-0 lead.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji infringed the offside mark at 40 metres and Japan’s open side winger Yuchiro Wada made a successful kick leaving Japan trailing behind 7-3.

Japan made a comeback with their first try by Rintaro Maruyama in the 20th minute.

The Warriors made another foul five minutes later giving away a penalty and Japan extended its lead by 11-7.

Joseva Nasaroa received a yellow card for a dangerous tackle.

Japan extended its lead with another penalty kick, and led 14-7 at half time.

Skipper Tuidraki Samusamuvodre made the first try of the second spell and the unsuccessful conversion left the host side 12-14 behind Japan.

Japan made another try 20 minutes before the final whistle blew with a try by Takeshi Sasaki and a successful conversion from Wada 21-12 at full time.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.