Rugby
Japan ends Fiji Warriors winning streak
March 14, 2020 6:36 pm
Japan has ended Fiji’s four year winning streak beating them 21-12 at full time at the World Rugby Pacific Challenge today.
Junior Japan has ended Fiji Warriors four year winning streak beating them 21-12 at full time at the World Rugby Pacific Challenge this afternoon.
The Japanese side proved too strong for the Fijians holding the fort at 14-7 at half time.
Fiji made a strong start with a try by Centre Epeli Momo in the first five minutes with a successful conversion by Simione Kuruvoli which gave them a 7-0 lead.
Fiji infringed the offside mark at 40 metres and Japan’s open side winger Yuchiro Wada made a successful kick leaving Japan trailing behind 7-3.
Japan made a comeback with their first try by Rintaro Maruyama in the 20th minute.
The Warriors made another foul five minutes later giving away a penalty and Japan extended its lead by 11-7.
Joseva Nasaroa received a yellow card for a dangerous tackle.
Japan extended its lead with another penalty kick, and led 14-7 at half time.
Skipper Tuidraki Samusamuvodre made the first try of the second spell and the unsuccessful conversion left the host side 12-14 behind Japan.
Japan made another try 20 minutes before the final whistle blew with a try by Takeshi Sasaki and a successful conversion from Wada 21-12 at full time.
日本代表が4年連続のチャンピオンであるフィジーを破って史上初めてワールドラグビーパシフィック・チャレンジを優勝！！🍾🎊
🇯🇵 v 🇫🇯
21 – 12
🏆
That winning feeling! #Juniorjapan have taken the title at the World Rugby Pacific Challenge, ending Fiji’s four-year winning run. pic.twitter.com/4lanA4r9LH
— World Rugby JP (@WorldRugby_JP) March 14, 2020