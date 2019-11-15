James Tamou to join Wests Tigers on two-year deal

Former Australian Kangaroos prop James Tamou will play for the Wests Tigers next year.

The Panthers veteran has signed a two-year deal with the Tigers.

The front-rower has been in superb form for Penrith in their charge to the minor premiership and will add much-needed experience to Michael Maguire’s pack at the Wests Tigers.

Article continues after advertisement

The Tigers will take on the Storm at 7:30pm.