James Tamou to join Wests Tigers on two-year deal

NRL.com
September 18, 2020 1:15 pm

Former Australian Kangaroos prop James Tamou will play for the Wests Tigers next year.

The Panthers veteran has signed a two-year deal with the Tigers.

The front-rower has been in superb form for Penrith in their charge to the minor premiership and will add much-needed experience to Michael Maguire’s pack at the Wests Tigers.

The Tigers will take on the Storm at 7:30pm.

