Jacques Nienaber is new Springboks coach

Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks have a new coach.

Defence specialist Jacques Nienaber is the new head coach replacing Rassie Erasmus.

Eramus has returned to the more senior role of South Africa’s director of rugby after winning the World Cup in November.

Erasmus had already indicated before the World Cup in Japan that he would go back to his regular job after the tournament.

The World Cup-winning coach will still oversee the management of the Springboks and be held accountable if they lose.

47-year-old Nienaber has worked closely with Erasmus for 15 years and was Erasmus’ defense coach when the Springboks won their third world title last year.

🗣 “We’ve built up a good culture over the past two years and we’ll simply be looking to extend that” – new Bok coach Jacques Nienaber. 🔗 https://t.co/3zzHZ1ckjy#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/1ND8TL6iEG — Springboks (@Springboks) January 24, 2020

Erasmus and Nienaber worked together at the Cheetahs and then Stormers in South African domestic rugby. Erasmus took Nienaber with him to be his defense coach when he was appointed director of rugby at Irish club Munster in 2016.

Nienaber was widely praised for making the Boks one of the world’s best defensive teams over the last 12 months.



Source: TVNZ