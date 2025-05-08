Jackson prepares Drua for fierce showdown

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson is bracing for a fierce and physical showdown against the Blues this Friday night at Suva’s HFC Bank Stadium.

With both sides battling to keep their Super Rugby Pacific playoff hopes alive, Jackson knows it will be a high-stakes encounter.

He believes matching the Blues’ physicality and structured play will be crucial for the Drua’s success.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re in no illusion how we have to play against the Blues, and that is to physically take on the battle of what they offer in terms of their squad.”

While the Blues haven’t had their ideal season, Jackson knows the visitors still boast world-class talent across the park.

He singled out breakdown specialist Dalton Papali’i and counter-attack maestro Beauden Barrett as major threats to contain.

Jackson says the Drua are drawing inspiration from last week’s gritty win over the Reds, and believes Suva’s passionate home crowd will once again play a vital role in lifting the side.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua take on the Blues at 7.05 pm this Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium for round 13 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.