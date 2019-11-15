It’s the most important game for Nanukuloa says Rinakama

This weekend’s Vodafone Vanua Championship semifinal is the most important match for the Nanukuloa side from Ra.

The team fell short in the seminal last year after being beaten 14-10 by Lautoka.

Nanukuloa head coach Reverend Joji Rinakama says he has made it loud and clear to the players what this semifinal means.

Winning this game is very important that’s why I have already told the boys and emphasized everything, telling them the importance of this game.

Rinakama adds Rewa is not just any team they’ll play because they know what it’s like to play in the Skipper Cup.

The 2007 Rugby World Cup Flying Fijians Assistant Coach says Rewa is coached by one of the most qualified coaches in the country.

“Ro Alivereti Doviverata is one of those who have achieved their level three coaching through world rugby in Fiji, that’s why everything will be different when we meet Rewa”.

The two new teams for the Skipper Cup next season will be confirmed after the two Vanua Championship semifinals this week.

Nanukuloa will host Rewa at Garvey Park in Tavua at 3pm on Saturday. At 11am Nanukuloa play Serua in the women’s semifinal before Ba takes on Nanukuloa in the Under 19 semis at 1pm.

In another Vanua semifinal, Northland meets Ba at 3pm on Friday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The women’s semifinal will be between Northland and Macuata at 11am and the Under 19 semifinal kicks off at 1pm where Northland battles Ovalau.

Meanwhile, in round 12 of Skipper Cup, Naitasiri play Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park on Saturday at 3pm, Nadroga meets Nadi at Lawaqa Park, Lautoka faces Namosi at Churchill Park and Yasawa hosts Tailevu at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

You can watch the Nadroga/Nadi game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.