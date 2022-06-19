It’s back to the drawing board for Nadroga as they prepare for a critical match against Nadi in the Inkk Farebrother Challenge next Saturday.

The first item on their to-do list is to correct their errors from last week’s battle against Naitasiri.

Nadroga player Eremasi Radrodro says the team gave up a couple of penalties that may have cost them the game.

He adds that this is an area where they will need to improve in the future as well.

“Our mistake we did today, we will go back, look at our mistakes and what we did wrong and prepare for next week against Nadi.”

Nadi will host Nadroga at Prince Charles Park for the Farebrother Challenge next Saturday at 3pm.

In other matches, Suva plays Naitasiri at the ANZ Stadium in Suva, Namosi battles Northland at Thompson Park in Navua, and Tailevi meets Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.