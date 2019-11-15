It’s about us: Baber

Getting some of their game structures right can put the Fiji 7s side World Series campaign back on track in Hamilton this weekend.

National coach Gareth Baber says it was one of the areas that certainly let the team down in Dubai but it was a bit better in Cape Town.

But speaking from Hamilton, New Zealand to FBC Sports this morning, Baber says they need to be better this time around with Samoa, Australia, and Argentina to deal with in pool play.

“It’s about us, preparing ourselves for our game and we know if we are able to when we are able to put it together and create a balance between what is a power base game and our speed around the field and breaking up the opposition under pressure then that creates the opportunity for us to go and do what we got to do”.

Baber will name his final 12 member side tomorrow as 13 players are currently in Hamilton.

Fiji will play Samoa in their first match on Saturday at 12.47pm.

The side will then face Australia at 6.35pm on the same day before meeting Argentina at 11.57am on Sunday in their final pool match.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana will kick start their Hamilton 7s campaign against England at 9:58am on Saturday before taking on China at 3:36pm and their last pool match is against host New Zealand at 9:35am on Sunday.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.