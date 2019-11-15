It’s a difficult task but we’ll try says Suva coach

The Suva rugby side knows that repeating what they did in 2017 is easier said now then done.

Suva ended Nadroga’s 25 game winning streak in 2017 and in the process won the Farebrother at Lawaqa Park.

However, Suva Head Coach Sakaraia Labalaba says history proves that not many teams are successful at Lawaqa Park when it comes to the Farebrother.

“Every team from throughout the years when they play Nadroga they always prepare well to try and defeat Nadroga in their home turf, we know it’s a difficult task but we’ll try our best”.

Nadroga will host Suva tomorrow at 3:30pm in the Skipper Cup and Farebrother opener. You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

You can catch the radio commentary on Bula FM.

The LIVE TV coverage will start at 1pm with the women’s game between Nadroga and Suva.

In other Skipper Cup matches tomorrow, Naitasiri host Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park, Yasawa play Nadi at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Namosi meet Tailevu at Thompson Park in Navua.