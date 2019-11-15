It’s a bonus to have HPU players with us says Tuisese

Naitasiri rugby Head Coach Doctor Ilaitia Tuisese will continue to give game time to the Fiji Rugby Union High-Performance players in his squad.

The Highlanders is one of the sides in the Skipper Cup competition with about eight HPU players.

Tuisese says these FRU pathway players like Chris Minimbi and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre have contributed positively to the team this season.

“We are quite fortunate some players who opted to play for Naitasiri this season they already in the FRU HPU system so it’s a bonus for us and they decided they choose to play for us so what we doing is giving them game time because it’s one of their KPI’s to play in the provincial level and they can’t just be training at the High Performance’’.

Naitasiri play Yasawa at Nadovu Park in Lautoka on Saturday at 3pm.

In other round seven games, Tailevu will host Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori while Lautoka meet Nadroga at Churchill Park on Saturday at 3pm.

Suva meet Namosi at the ANZ Stadium and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.