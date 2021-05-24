Itoje warns Lions

British and Irish Lions lock Maro Itoje has warned his side to be prepared for a strong response from South Africa in the second Test on Sunday.

The Lions came back from a nine-point halftime deficit to beat the Springboksa 22-17 in the series opener in Cape Town.

Speaking to the BBC Itoje says they’re happy but they know they need to be better and stronger.

The 26-year-old was one of the standout performers in the first Test and he adds they know the Springboks are coming in this weekend’s clash.

The Lions found themselves 12-3 behind the world champions at the break before hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie’s try helped change the tide and lay the foundations for a resilient second-half display.