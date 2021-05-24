Rugby
Itoje warns Lions
BBC Sports
July 26, 2021 1:02 pm
Maro Itoje (right). [Source: BBC]
British and Irish Lions lock Maro Itoje has warned his side to be prepared for a strong response from South Africa in the second Test on Sunday.
The Lions came back from a nine-point halftime deficit to beat the Springboksa 22-17 in the series opener in Cape Town.
Speaking to the BBC Itoje says they’re happy but they know they need to be better and stronger.
The 26-year-old was one of the standout performers in the first Test and he adds they know the Springboks are coming in this weekend’s clash.
The Lions found themselves 12-3 behind the world champions at the break before hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie’s try helped change the tide and lay the foundations for a resilient second-half display.
