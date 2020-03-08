ITM Cup reps for China Lions against Latui

The name may be deceiving for some, but for the Fijian Latui, their opponent in this weekend’s Global Rapid Rugby season opener should not be underestimated.

Fijian Latui will play China Lions on Saturday but the team is made up of some New Zealand provincial players.

Latui center and backline coach Asaeli Tikoirotuma says some players in the Lions side have tasted ITM Cup glory in New Zealand.

“First of all I thought we were playing against a team from China but knowing recently that we are playing a team from New Zealand Bay of Plenty we can’t take them lightly they won a championship in the Mitre 10 cup and there’s lot’s to expect from them.”

Global Rapid Rugby matches last 70 minutes compared with 80 minutes under the standard rugby union laws.

Rapid by name and nature Rapid by name and nature 30 Games. 10 Rounds. 6 Teams. 1 Grand final Don't miss our season openner this Saturday, 6.15pmMake your way down to the ANZ Stadium#OurHuntingGround Posted by Fiji Rugby on Sunday, March 8, 2020

The scrum time limit is 1 minute but 45 seconds for a lineout to set.

Teams cannot gain ground when kicking direct to touch, even from within their 22.

But one of the most exciting law of Rapid Rugby is the 9-point ‘power try’.

It is awarded for attacks launched within 22 meters of the scoring team’s own try line.

The Latui will take on China Lions at the ANZ Stadium on Saturday at 6:15pm and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Warriors will play Junior Japan at 3:15pm also on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium as a curtain raiser to the Latui match.