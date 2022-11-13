Italy secures historic win over Australia

[Source: Telegraph]

Italy claimed a historic first-ever victory over Australia, beating them by 28-27 at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Ange Capuozzo scored a brace of tries while winger Pierre Bruno also scored a try for the home side.

Replacement fly-half Ben Donaldson had the chance to convert a late Australian score for the win but put his effort wide of the posts to signal jubilant celebrations from the Italian players.

Australia scored tries through winger Tom Wright, flanker Fraser McReight, prop Tom Robertson and lock Cadeyrn Neville.