Rugby

Italy pulls out of NZ tour

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 11, 2021 2:51 pm
[Source: Wanted in Rome]

The All Blacks July test fixtures have been reduced to two matches.

This is after Italy’s rugby team announced they won’t tour New Zealand in July due to concerns around travelling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters reports Italy has officially cancelled the two test matches against the All Blacks.



This means the All Blacks will now only have to face the Flying Fijians and Samoa in the July test window.

In a statement, Italy Rugby President Marzio Innocenti says after constructive consultations between relevant authorities, the current conditions made it preferable to concentrate energies at home ahead of the autumn series.

According to John Hopkins University, Italy has recorded a total of 4,116,287 COVID-19 cases and 123,031 deaths since the pandemic began.

This is the second highest death toll in Europe after the United Kingdom and the sixth highest in the world.

