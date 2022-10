[Source: World Rugby]

Italy got off to a great start with a 22-10 victory over the USA in the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Winger Aura Muzzo led the way for the Italians in Whangārei with two tries as they came back from 5-0 down early on to get over the line by 12 points in the end after a cracking encounter.

The match between sides sitting fifth and sixth in the World Rugby Women’s rankings was a close contest.