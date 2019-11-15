It will be a cracker of a game says Suva manager

The Ram Sami Suva coaching staff will find it challenging to select their best 23 players to feature in the Skipper Cup semifinal against Namosi on Saturday.

Last weekend a young Suva side defeated Namosi 22-17 at Thompson Park in Navua.

However, most of the senior players who played for their respective clubs in the Escott Shield semifinals last week will be back for Suva.

Team manager Nemani Tuifagalele says it’s great that they are hosting Namosi at the ANZ Stadium.

Tuifagalele adds Namosi has also been using the same venue as their home ground this season.

“I know that both of the supporters will be coming in to cheer for their teams and I’m so glad that we can have the ANZ Stadium to play in, it’s a very good ground and this kind of weather you will have a cracker of a game and I know that all the supporters that would be coming in would enjoy that very much”.

Suva plays Namosi at 3pm on Saturday while Naitasiri host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Also at the ANZ Stadium, Suva takes on Lautoka in the women’s semifinal and Nadroga plays the capital city’s under-19.

At Ratu Cakobau Park, Naitasiri host defending women’s champion Tailevu and Namosi takes on Nadi in the under-19.

You can watch the Nadroga/Naitasiri clash LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and the Suva/Namosi match will air on FBC Sports channel.

The women’s semifinals will be aired LIVE as well.