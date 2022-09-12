It was unreal:Rasaku

Fiji 7s utility Kaminieli Rasaku

Impressive Fiji 7s utility Kaminieli Rasaku will carry the world champion tag with him when he leaves for his next endeavor in France.

Rasaku will feature for Top 14 club Bayonne for the next two seasons but he has left a strong mark in the Fiji 7s team that will be hard to forget.

His work ethic on the field speaks for itself rating in the top 20 point scorers and top 10 try scorers in the Cape Town, World Rugby 7s tournament.

Rasaku says he’s eager to grow in France but for now he will savor the moment with his teammates.

“Today was unreal. It’s quite a long time since we won the World Cup. I think the boys are proud of their performance throughout the 3-day tournament. I can’t wait to take a new journey in France and build my rugby up in France.”

Head coach Ben Gollings says Rasaku has had an amazing year and is an incredible asset to the team.

Gollings says Rasaku’s departure will be a huge loss but he has more to give and learn in France.