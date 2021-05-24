It was tough, but I’ll do it again: Lomani

Tough times make tough people and the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua can attest to this.

New Zealand based winger Kolora Lomani says it was a tough three months in camp with the team in Australia as training intensified every week.

She says although it was tough, she will do it all over again if given the chance.

“It was a tough few weeks of training, the girls really worked hard on and off the field but yes it was a great experience and I’ll do it again next year if given the chance.”

Lomani adds the players are expecting tougher days ahead, especially with the test match coming up and the Women’s Rugby World Cup that awaits in October.

Fijiana has the Oceania and a planned Test match against Canada coming up before coach Senirusi Seruvakula selects his final team for the World Cup in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prepares for an all-Pacific clash against Moana Pasifika on Saturday at 4.35pm.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.