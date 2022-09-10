It was a team effort: Naduvalo

Vuiviawa Naduvalo [FILE]

Fiji 7s speedster Vuiviawa Naduvalo says the team’s win against Wales this morning in the World Cup was a collective effort.

Naduvalo scored a try in Fiji’s 29-5 win over the Welshman in their round of 16 clash at Cape Town.

The win moves Fiji to the quarter-final where it faces Samoa.

Naduvalo says they are pleased with the win

“We are playing as a team because 7s is not like 15s, there’s a big difference so we have to play as a team as anyone can win in this tournament. It is also the first time for us to play in this slippery ground condition but we are happy about it, scoring tries. I want to thank the boys for putting in their effort and for giving it all in this first World Cup match.”

Kaminieli Rasaku, Joseva Talacolo, Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Elia Canakaivata also jotted their names in the try book.

Fiji plays Samoa tomorrow at 7.35am.

In other quarter-final matches, New Zealand faces Argentina at 5:35am, France and Australia at 6:35am while Ireland battles host South Africa at 8.33am.