It was a dream since childhood to play in Skipper Competition: Samusamuvodre

Being able to play in the country’s top domestic rugby competition comes as a blessing for Naitasiri fly-half Tuidraki Samusamuvodre.

The 22-year-old was one of the nine debutants for the Highlanders in round one of the Skipper Cup competition.

Samusamuvodre says it was a dream since childhood to play in the Skipper Competition.

The Nadi lad says he is grateful to be able to play amongst players he grew up watching.

“It’s a huge thing for me because I am new to this crowd and the spectators. I am grateful they are able to come in numbers and support and the team. It is a great culture.”

The former Fiji Warriors captain was impressive for the Highlanders last week as he successfully converted three tries and a penalty.

Namosi will host Naitasiri Skipper/Farebrother Challenge at Thomson Park in Navua on Saturday at 3pm.

In other matches, Suva play Nadi at Prince Charles Park while Tailevu will host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Lautoka will meet Yasawa on Friday at Prince Charles Park at 5pm.

You can watch the Nadi/Suva match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and the radio commentary will air on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.