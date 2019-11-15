It was a challenging season says Suva flanker

Former Fiji 7s rep Elia Canakaivata is determined to be a better player for Suva next season.

This is the third year Canakaivata has been featuring for Suva.

He is one of the players that has been part of the capital city’s Skipper Cup-winning team since 2018.

Canakaivata was spotted by national 7s coach Gareth Baber and Saiasi Fuli at the Natovi 7s in 2017 playing for his village team.

The 23-year-old flanker from Navunisole village in Tailevu says 2020 has been quite challenging for him because of the competition for positions in the team on a weekly basis.

‘There’s a lot of flankers in the Suva squad and we fight for one position every week there are many good players in the squad so I had to prove myself on a daily basis, sometimes it’s hard because of the competition and battles for the best 23 players to represent Suva every week.’

The new 2021 Skipper Cup season is expected to kick off in April.