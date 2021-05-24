Island Zone rugby may return

The need for a third-tier competition is still there for the Fiji Rugby Union and it was discussed at the Annual General Meeting in Suva on the weekend.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says the interest is there, especially from island teams.

Before Fiji used to have the Island Zone but O’Connor says they’ve not ruled out the possibility of bringing back the competition.

He adds the FRU Council endorsed that interested teams be identified and also to secure a sponsor.

O’Connor says FRU will need a suitable window as well for the competition.

‘Most of the teams that are indicating expressions are island teams so they have to travel and in terms of the cost and so forth so the Council has asked that we look for a sponsor and if everything falls into place then we might have the island zone’.

The FRU will work with teams that are willing to join the competition once the green light is given.