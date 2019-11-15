Isi Naisarani joins Wallabies training camp

Fijian-born Isi Naisarani has joined the Wallabies training camp for the third Bledisloe Cup Test against the All Blacks on Saturday.

The World Cup No.8 is expected to bolster Australia’s back-row with Dave Rennie making changes after their 16-16 draw in the first Test and their 27-7 second Test defeat in Auckland.

The Melbourne Rebels big man was a surprise omission from the initial 44-man squad but has been given a second chance to impress Rennie.

Article continues after advertisement

The Rebels held Naisarani back after he failed to meet fitness and weight standards with Rennie giving the 25-year-old similar feedback.

Naisarani has been training in Canberra since in the hope of forcing his back way into the Wallabies squad.