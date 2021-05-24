Ireland topples Fiji in historic first

Fiji 7s fell short to a 12-21 loss against Ireland in its first pool game at the Singapore 7s.

Ireland took a commanding lead in the first half as Fiji failed to make any tries.

A double to Jordan Conroy saw Ireland lead 14-0 at the break.

Fiji managed to regain itself as debutant Vuiviwa Naduvalo received a quick pass from Olympian Jerry Tuwai to score his first try in the World 7s Series.

Fiji scored a second in less than a minute from Joseva Talacolo.

Fiji trailed 12-0 before Ireland’s Terry Kennedy scored the final try of the game to record its first win in the series.