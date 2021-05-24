Rugby
Ireland topples Fiji in historic first
April 9, 2022 3:00 pm
Fiji 7s fell short to a 12-21 loss against Ireland in its first pool game at the Singapore 7s.
Ireland took a commanding lead in the first half as Fiji failed to make any tries.
A double to Jordan Conroy saw Ireland lead 14-0 at the break.
Fiji managed to regain itself as debutant Vuiviwa Naduvalo received a quick pass from Olympian Jerry Tuwai to score his first try in the World 7s Series.
Fiji scored a second in less than a minute from Joseva Talacolo.
Fiji trailed 12-0 before Ireland’s Terry Kennedy scored the final try of the game to record its first win in the series.
Ireland men’s 7s team have beaten the mighty Fiji for the first time ever on the World Series in their opener in Singapore.
