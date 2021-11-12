Ireland thumps Argentina

Argentina was thumped 53-7 by Ireland in their rugby Test this morning.

Hosts, Ireland cruised past an ill-disciplined Argentina to claim their eighth straight win and secure a clean sweep in the autumn Tests.

Mateo Carreras put the visitors in front with a converted try but Ireland surged ahead with scores from Josh van der Flier, Andrew Porter and Caelan Doris.

Pablo Matera was sin-binned and Tomas Lavanini sent off as van der Flier and Dan Sheehan extended Ireland’s lead.

Cian Healy and Tadhg Beirne completed the rout as the Irish pack dominated.

Four of Ireland’s tries were scored by the forwards.

Last week Ireland defeated the All Blacks 29-20.