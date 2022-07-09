Ireland stuns All Blacks

[Source: All Blacks/twitter]

Ireland stunned New Zealand today to win their first Test over New Zealand.

Ireland won 23-12 outclassing the All Blacks.

Despite the red card, Ireland was clunky and their 10-0 lead didn’t last after former Chiefs star James Lowe bombed an overlap and spilled the ball cold in front of the All Blacks’ line.

Article continues after advertisement

But Ireland dominated the second half, as Porter grabbed his second try from close range to extend their lead out to 17-7 following Sexton’s conversion.

Down to 14 men, playing against the Leinster-dominated Irish side, New Zealand was always up from that point on.

Will Jordan hit back for the All Blacks but it was too little too late, as Ireland recorded a famous win.

Meanwhile, in another test match held today, France defeated Japan 20-15.