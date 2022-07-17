Ireland secure number one ranking with victory in New Zealand

Ireland will become the world number one when World Rugby release their updated rankings on Monday.

Andy Farrell’s side will leapfrog France into top spot on the back of their historic 32-22 win over New Zealand in Wellington last night

Ireland have only been the world’s top-ranked side once in the past in September 2019, ahead of that year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Saturday’s historic victory in Sky Stadium ensures that Ireland will have their highest-ever rating score since rankings began in 2003, breaking through the 90-point barrier for the first time.

France, who are not in action this weekend, will drop to second place in the new rankings irrespective of the results elsewhere in Saturday’s Tests.