Ireland pulls off epic series win

Ireland has beaten All Blacks 32-22 to win the Series tonight.

The visitor dominated the first-half against the All Blacks taking a commanding 22-3 lead into the sheds.

Ireland had the first say with Josh Van Der Flier crossing over to put them into the lead.

The All Blacks were soon awarded with a penalty and Beauden Barrett was sure not miss.

Ireland continued to apply pressure on the All Blacks territory, giving way to Gary Keenan to score a corner try, to give the Irish a 12-3 lead.

Robbie Henshaw ‘s try helped Ireland to a 19-point halftime lead.

Ardie Savea scored two tries, with Akira Ioane’s touch down helping to fire up the All Blacks after the break.

Ireland suffered a blow with Andrew Porter being sent to the sin-bin in the 51st minute.

The All Blacks took advantage of this and Will Jordan scored a brilliant try to reduce the points to three points.

Replacement Ireland hooker Rob Herring then came off the bench to score the fourth Irish try and seal the win for them.