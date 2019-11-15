Ireland maintains Six Nations lead

Ireland remains the leader in the Six Nations Championships points table following their 24-14 win over Wales last night.

This is there second successive win this season and they have showed a lot of improvements after struggling against Scotland in their opening match of the tournament.

The Irish side secures bonus-point via scores from Jordan Larmour, Tadhg Furlong, Josh van der Flier and Andrew Conway.

Meanwhile, England won back the Calcutta Cup and kept their Six Nations title hopes alive after beating Scotland 13-6.

The result meant Scotland fell short of a third-straight Calcutta Cup, but England climb level on points with second-placed Wales, four adrift of unbeaten leaders Ireland.