Ireland holds on to beat South Africa

[Photo: The Telegraph]

Ireland proved why they are the world’s number one side as they held off a late South Africa fightback to take a deserved 19-16 win in Dublin.

Josh van der Flier and Mack Hansen crossed early in the second half as the hosts emerged victorious from a brilliantly brutal contest.

Tries from Franco Mostert and Kurt-Lee Arendse hauled the Rugby World Cup champions back into the game, but Ireland held on.

Article continues after advertisement

The win came despite losing three players to injury in the first half.

Next Sunday Ireland hosts the Flying Fijians at 1:30 am

In other Tests, the Flying Fijians went down 28-12 to Scotland, Italy thrashed Samoa 49-17, All Blacks beat Wales 55-23 and France defeated Wallabies 30-29.