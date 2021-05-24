Ireland and Great Britain through to quarters

Ireland wrestled Great Britain to the last minute to stage a dramatic draw in the Vancouver 7s tournament.

Both teams were locked at nil-all at halftime before Gaving Mullin of Ireland struck on the 10th minute.

Sean Cribbin’s conversion made it 7-nil.

Three minutes later, Tom Bowen scored a converted try to level the scores at 7-all.

Both teams have booked their spot in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

Ireland had earlier thrashed Jamaica 50-nil while Great Britain defeated Hong Kong 31-5.

In other matches, Kenya thumped Mexico 45-7, South Africa defeated Spain 34-7, Canada edged Chile 19-14, USA beat Germany 26-7 and Hong Kong hammered Jamaica 62-nil.