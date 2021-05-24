Rugby
Ireland and Great Britain through to quarters
September 19, 2021 12:45 pm
Ireland wrestled Great Britain to the last minute to stage a dramatic draw in the Vancouver 7s tournament.
Both teams were locked at nil-all at halftime before Gaving Mullin of Ireland struck on the 10th minute.
Sean Cribbin’s conversion made it 7-nil.
Article continues after advertisement
Three minutes later, Tom Bowen scored a converted try to level the scores at 7-all.
Both teams have booked their spot in the quarter-finals tomorrow.
Ireland had earlier thrashed Jamaica 50-nil while Great Britain defeated Hong Kong 31-5.
In other matches, Kenya thumped Mexico 45-7, South Africa defeated Spain 34-7, Canada edged Chile 19-14, USA beat Germany 26-7 and Hong Kong hammered Jamaica 62-nil.
Advertisement