Ioane brothers may miss Brumbies clash

The Ioane brothers will likely miss out on this weekend’s Blues clash against the ACT Brumbies.

Stuff.com reports the brothers will miss the top-of-the-table clash with just a week remaining for the regular season.

Centre Rieko Ioane nipped a hamstring injury in last weekend’s victory against the Reds.

The injury is believed not to be serious but the Blues are not taking any chances.

Older brother Akira Ioane will be rested after experiencing some pain in his injured foot after just returning for three games for the Blues.

He is expected to return to play in the Warratahs match ahead of the playoffs.

Blues play the Brumbies on Saturday at 9.45pm

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua takes on the Crusaders in its second last Super Rugby Pacific match on Friday at 7:05pm at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

[Source: Stuff.com]