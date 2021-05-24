Home

Rugby

Ioane boots Otago to victory

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 23, 2021 7:40 am

Former All Blacks 7s playmaker Vilimoni Koroi and his Otago side came back from 17-0 down to beat Canterbury 22-20 in the NPC match yesterday.

Flying Fijians winger Manasa Mataele and Waisake Naholo were also in action for Canterbury.

It was the boot of Josh Ioane that earned Otago a second consecutive NPC victory over Canterbury nearly a year after their 23-16 victory over the same opposition.

The loss is Canterbury’s third in succession, having also fallen to Wellington and Hawke’s Bay in the last two weeks.

However, Canterbury earned a bonus point to remain fifth in the NPC Premiership, one point behind Tasman, and four ahead of Bay of Plenty.

[Source:Newshub]

