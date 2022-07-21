Ioane and Marshall in late night standoff

[Source: Walesonline]

New Zealand Rugby has confirmed in a statement today that they’re aware of incident caught on camera involving flanker Akira Ioane and former All Blacks halfback and Sky TV commentator Justin Marshall.

Ioane and Marshall were involved in a late-night standoff and appeared to be separated by onlookers, a video has revealed.

According to the New Zealand Herald the video was filmed in the wake of the All Blacks’ 32-22 defeat to Ireland on Saturday and appears to have been taken later that night in Wellington.

NZ Rugby was aware of the incident and said “behaving responsibly is one of the core values in its team environment”.

In the video, the All Blacks loose forward and Marshall, appears to be arguing while All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke is seen standing in the way of Marshall in a possible attempt to de-escalate the situation, while a number of other All Blacks are in the way of Ioane.