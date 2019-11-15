Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa ready to kick off in June

Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa will kick off next month following today’s announcement that the country will move to COVID-19 alert level two on Thursday.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has confirmed that the domestic form of Super Rugby involving the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders – known as Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa – will start on Saturday 13 June, allowing players four weeks to adequately prepare with contact training.

Today’s news follows the Government’s announcement on Thursday that professional rugby and netball could resume at alert level two.

The competition will see the five Super Rugby clubs playing each other home and away over 10 weeks, with two matches every weekend at 5.05pm on Saturdays and 3.05pm on Sundays. Matches will be played in closed stadiums until Government advises an approach to managing mass gatherings in controlled venues that will allow fans to return.

The schedule for the competition has also been announced today. In the opening weekend, the Highlanders will play the Chiefs in Dunedin on Saturday 13 June, with the Blues playing the Hurricanes in Auckland the following day. All matches will be played live on Sky Sport.