Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa gets the green light

New Zealand has been given the green light to resume with professional rugby and netball when their COVID-19 alert level moves down to level two.

This has been announced by New Zealand’s Sports Minister and has been welcomed by New Zealand rugby chief executive Mark Robinson.

Robinson says both netball and rugby have been working closely with Government agencies on what training and playing at level two could look like, adding that confirmation on the resumption date for Super Rugby will be made once the country moves down to level two.

Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa involves New Zealand’s five teams – the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders – and has been developed by NZR in conjunction with SANZAAR, the Super Rugby clubs and the NZ Rugby Players’ Association (NZRPA).

The five teams will play each other home and away over 10 weeks, with two matches every weekend. All matches will be played in closed stadiums.

Robinson says players would need three to four weeks to adequately prepare with contact training before matches could commence.

[Source: allblacks.com]