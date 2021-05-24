Internal trial an eye-opener for Drua coach

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne believes the squad will be able to handle the pressure that comes with playing in Super Rugby Pacific.

With the 40-member squad named, the onus is now on the coaching staff to pick the best 23-players to don the Drua jumper in its historic match on February 18.

Initially, the Force was to face the Drua in a pre-season clash, however, further border control measures forced this match to be cancelled.

However, this didn’t stop the Drua from putting on their own internal trial match.

Byrne says the players proved they have what it takes to shine in the competition.

“This gives us the opportunity to take a look at our players. We know what they do in training and we know what they can do unopposed and we know what they can do with a bit of pressure.”

The Drua and Waratahs match is set for February 18th at the Comm Bank Stadium in Paramatta, Sydney – Australia.

You can watch the match LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel.