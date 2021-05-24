Home

Rugby

Interesting Farebrother challenge: O’Connor

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 31, 2022 12:35 pm
Naitasiri rugby team

This weekend’s Inkk Farebrother Challenge between Naitasiri and Suva is going to be interesting according to Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor.

Suva last wrestled the Farebrother trophy from Naitasiri at Naluwai in 1998.

The capital city side also beat Naitasiri on their home ground in Skipper Cup four years when Saiasi Fuli was coach.

Article continues after advertisement

However, O’Connor says after defending the title against Namosi and Nadroga, the Highlanders have the advantage but anything can happen on game day.

“Suva is the champion they lost two times, they meet Naitasiri this week in Naluwai challenging the Farebrother, Naluwai has been a happy hunting ground for Suva, I know they’ll go out there and do their best”.

Senior players that have been training with Suva this week include Mateo Qolisese, Jiuta Takubu, Setareki Raoba, Enele Malele, and Jone Manu.

In other games, Nadi battles Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Rewa meets Tailevu at Burebasaga ground and Namosi faces Northland at Gatward Park in Korovou.

You can watch the Nadroga and Nadi game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel starting with the U-19 match at 11 am.

