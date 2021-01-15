Interest grows for women’s touch rugby

Touch Fiji Federation is amazed by the growing interest of women in the sport.

The Federation’s Head of Women’s Development Officer Mesake Tikotani says the 2020 season saw an increase in the number of participating women.

He says this is credited to their development programs as well as their business house competitions.

“Looking at the women’s participating in the Suva and Nadi touch association, we can see a large increase of women interested to play touch.”

Tikotani says last season the Suva Touch Association alone had 11 women’s teams with around 60 to 70 players participating in its tournaments.

70 women from the Eastern/Central and the Western division have also been selected to be part of Touch Fiji’s pool of elite players.