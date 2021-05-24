Inspiring future Pacific rugby players

Future Pacific rugby players like never before will have a clear pathway to follow into the Super Rugby franchise.

The inclusion of Moana Pasifika and the Fijian Drua into Super Rugby Pacific is the light at the end of the tunnel for many Pacific players.

Moana Pasifika player, Christian Leali’ifano says both teams are passionate about representing its people and culture at the same time inspiring future Pacific ruggers.

“We are more than a rugby team. We are really passionate about taking the game to helping the Islands and the next generation of Pasifika people to want to strive to play for a Super Rugby franchise and then eventually on for their home nations.”

Leali’ifano and Moana Pasifika will open its Super Rugby Pacific campaign against the Blues next week Friday at 6.05pm.

On the same day, the Fijian Drua takes on the Waratahs at 8.45pm and you can watch this match live and exclusive on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.