Injury woes for Suva Rugby

The Suva Rugby side may go into this week’s Skipper Cup clash without a few of its key players.

Three back line players including 7s reps Terio Tamani, Jiuta Wainiqolo and Alasio Naduva all sustained injuries in Saturday’s clash against Nadi at Price Charles Park.

Suva Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says depending on the conditions of their injuries, the trio may sit out this week’s clash.

“They will be looked at for observation by the doctors today. The injuries are not really serious but we are concerned about the impact of the game on Friday on the three players, I think two of them came out in the first half and I think their injuries should be properly looked at and we should probably rest them for the game against Tailevu this week.”

Suva will face Tailevu on Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Other games features, Nadroga hosting Naitasiri at Lawaqa Park, Nadi takes on Lautoka at Churchill Park and Yasawa meets Farebrother trophy holders Namosi at Prince Charles Park.

All games kick off at 3pm.