Injury time try helped France clinch victory over Wales

France inflicted Grand Slam heartbreak on Wales to keep alive their Six Nations title hopes.

A late Brice Dulin try pushed France to a 32-30 win over Wales.

Dulin crossed in injury time to clinch an epic bonus-point win and take the tournament to the final match next weekend when they play Scotland.

Wales are five points clear at the top but have now played their final game.

They picked up a losing bonus point, which means to have any chance of winning the title France must defeat Scotland in Paris next Friday with an attacking bonus point.

It would then come down to point’s difference, which currently favours Wales 61 to 41.

[Source: BBC Sport]