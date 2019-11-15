Injury concerns for Suva rugby

The Ram Sami Suva rugby side is faced with a few injury concerns as preparations continue for the Skipper Cup clash against Nadi.

Manager Nemani Tufagalele says a few of their forwards including Tevita Ikanivere and Peni Tuiteci suffered injuries after their win against Yasawa last Saturday.

He says they continue to keep a close eye on them and a decision on whether they will feature this week will be made soon.

Article continues after advertisement

“They are with the medical team under supervision, so players like Tevita Ikanivere. We’ll be doing our last monitoring on the other players and hopefully if they get better today than they can be included in the team otherwise, they will be rested this week.”

Tuifagalele adds, if these senior players miss out, they have potential replacements to fill in the positions.

Suva will take on Nadi on Friday at 5.30pm at Lawaqa Park.

On Saturday at 3pm, Naitasiri hosts Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nadroga meets Tailevu at Lawaqa Park and Yasawa faces Lautoka at Churchill Park.