Injury a concern for the defending Skipper Cup champions

Suva is expected to be without three of its key players in round two of the Skipper Cup competition.

Open-side flanker Vasikali Mudu, winger Levani Kurumudu and outside-back Setareki Raoba were injured during last week’s clash against Nadroga and could likely miss out in this week’s match against Yasawa.

Suva Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says the three are being observed by their medical team and they will have to see if they will be fit to play come game day.

“At the moment they are still being medically checked we are looking at Kurumudu who has played number 11 last Saturday, Vasikali Mudu those are the two players. Otherwise the other two that have come out for concussion test, they have tested them yesterday and see if they are fit to play this Saturday.”

Tuifagalele says they will get the medical results for the three players tomorrow.

In this week’s competition, Lautoka will host Tailevu at Churchill Park on Saturday at 3pm.

Nadroga faces Namosi at Lawaqa Park and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

You can also catch the radio commentary on Bula FM.

Suva takes on Yawasa at the ANZ Stadium and Naitasiri plays Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.