Injury batters Wallabies camp

Rob Valetini, Marika Koroibete and Samu Kerevi will all miss Australia’s final Spring Tour against Wales.

The Wallabies has had a bad injury run this season with the most serious being Taniela Tupou’s Achilles injury.

Valetini is down with an ankle injury which is likely to limit his pre-season involvement.

Kerevi has been out since the Commonwealth Games with a knee injury but he is expected to return to Japanese club Suntory soon.

Due to commitments with his Panasonic Wild Knights club in Japan, Koroibete has for the second time missed out on the Wallabies end of the season tour.

He is expected to be back next season.

Australia will face Wales on Sunday at 4.15am.