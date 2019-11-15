Home

Injured Valemei out for three to four weeks

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 3, 2020 1:07 pm
Fiji born Canberra Raiders winger Semi Valemei.

Fiji born Canberra Raiders winger Semi Valemei will be sidelined after sustaining a knee injury in Saturday’s win over the Cowboys.

Valemei has suffered a medial ligament injury and will miss 3-4 weeks

The 21-year-old made his NRL debut against defending champions the Roosters in round 10.

He has scored one try in his three outings for the Raiders.

The Raiders will play Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau’s Raiders at 9:35pm on Saturday.

