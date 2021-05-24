Individual training in quarantine for Flying Fijians

All European-based players in the Flying Fijians squad have joined the rest of the team in New Zealand.

The players arrived last Friday and joined camp with the local players and team management in quarantine in Christchurch.

Fiji Rugby High Performance General Manager, Simon Raiwalui, says their quarantine period ends today and they are also awaiting for results of their COVID tests.

Raiwalui says if results return negative, the squad will then be able to hit the field and gym but within a bubble.

Australian-based Frank Lomani, Mosese Sorovi and Teti Tela will join the camp on Sunday.

Raiwalui says as unusual as quarantine procedures are, the players are adapting well to the stringent conditions.

He says the strength and conditioning staff have been holding virtual zoom sessions with the players in the morning and afternoon.

Raiwalui says apart from this, they have their team meetings and devotion everyday while being under strict quarantine.

He added despite all the challenges the players are looking forward to the test matches.

The Flying Fijians take on the All Black in their first test match on the 10th of July at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

They play their second match on the 17th at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.