Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Prime Minister urges Fijians to get vaccinated|Lau natives remain hopeful|Weekly home study packages for students|Government announces another round of $50 assistance|Fijian Chinese community has faith in government|Nadi farmers ready for challenging season|NGO provides medical assistance|308 new cases sets another record, Qauia an area of concern|No MoH recommendation for extended lockdown|Fiji surpasses WHO threshold of five percent|Virus can impact anyone|45% of targeted population get first jab|Telehealth established for medication access|President sounds alarm over non-compliance|Government outsources food ration delivery|Vaccination could pave way for recovery: RBF|High vaccination turnout in Labasa|17 private doctors to cover public health services|Labasa prepares to receive returning Fijians|Man alleged to have breached restrictions|Community spirit hailed as Chamber donates to Taskforce|New Zealand renders more assistance to Fiji|Ministry shifts focus on addressing severe cases|AUSMAT to enhance COVID-19 response efforts|Over 260,000 Fijians receive first COVID-19 jab|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Individual training in quarantine for Flying Fijians

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 25, 2021 2:40 pm
[Source: Simon Raiwalui]

All European-based players in the Flying Fijians squad have joined the rest of the team in New Zealand.

The players arrived last Friday and joined camp with the local players and team management in quarantine in Christchurch.

Fiji Rugby High Performance General Manager, Simon Raiwalui, says their quarantine period ends today and they are also awaiting for results of their COVID tests.

Article continues after advertisement

Raiwalui says if results return negative, the squad will then be able to hit the field and gym but within a bubble.

Australian-based Frank Lomani, Mosese Sorovi and Teti Tela will join the camp on Sunday.

Raiwalui says as unusual as quarantine procedures are, the players are adapting well to the stringent conditions.

He says the strength and conditioning staff have been holding virtual zoom sessions with the players in the morning and afternoon.

Raiwalui says apart from this, they have their team meetings and devotion everyday while being under strict quarantine.

He added despite all the challenges the players are looking forward to the test matches.

The Flying Fijians take on the All Black in their first test match on the 10th of July at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

They play their second match on the 17th at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.