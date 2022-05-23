Indiscipline a worry for Highlanders

Indiscipline continues to be a recurring issue for Inkk Mobile Farebrother Trophy holders, Naitasiri.

The Highlanders have been coping cards in almost every match they’ve played so far this season.

Head Coach Dr Ilaitia Tuisese says this is an area they want to tackle before the next challenge.

“It’s a big work on for us. It’s something i need to work on with the management and everyone. We need to find a solution to this having cards every week.”

Dr Tuisese adds this is an issue that requires a holistic approach.

Naitasiri has two challengers left with the first being Nadi following by Tailevu in round 13.